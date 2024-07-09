First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys Shares of 2,490 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 19.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

