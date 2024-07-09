First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 118,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

