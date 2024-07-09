First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $219,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 263,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Amdocs by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

DOX opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

