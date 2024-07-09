First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $259,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.75, a PEG ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average is $123.63. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.89.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,537 shares of company stock worth $83,831,802. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

