First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

