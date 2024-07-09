First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pentair by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 1.1 %

PNR opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.