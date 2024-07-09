First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $245,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

