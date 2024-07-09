First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $300.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $5.597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

