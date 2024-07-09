First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $205.72 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

