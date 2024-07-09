First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 525 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.