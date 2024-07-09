First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 64,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 166,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 89,164 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

