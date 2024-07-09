First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 57,576 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,100,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

