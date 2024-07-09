First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth about $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.