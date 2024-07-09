First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

