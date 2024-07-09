First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.14

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $105.06, with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.53.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
