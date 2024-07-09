FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 173,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

