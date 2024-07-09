FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstGroup
FirstGroup Stock Up 0.5 %
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.