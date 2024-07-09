FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.15) on Monday. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 134.90 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

