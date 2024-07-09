FORA Capital LLC Acquires 73,310 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 192.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,310 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 952,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

