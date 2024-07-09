FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BILL by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $163,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $5,038,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 262,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

