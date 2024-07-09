FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,806 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $384.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.