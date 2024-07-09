FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 62,508 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,508 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. FORA Capital LLC owned 0.05% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 123,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 294,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

