FORA Capital LLC Buys 406 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 23.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 610,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,293,000 after buying an additional 162,807 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.62.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.63. 469,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

