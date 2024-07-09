FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,511 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,207,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,701. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.