FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,681 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.11. 508,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

