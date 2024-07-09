FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 34,482 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,587 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,641 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $496,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. 217,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

