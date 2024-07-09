FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,141 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in argenx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.42.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX traded up $14.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.26. The company had a trading volume of 206,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.74. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

