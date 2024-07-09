FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 215.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.13. 130,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

