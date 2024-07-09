FORA Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,905,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,541. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

