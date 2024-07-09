FORA Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSTR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,288.43. 379,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.11 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,449.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,160.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,168 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,428. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

