FORA Capital LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Hologic by 81.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 241,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,588. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

