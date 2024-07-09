FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,838 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 542,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

