FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. 1,409,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

