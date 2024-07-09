FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 129,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

