FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.41 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. 7,773,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,933,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

