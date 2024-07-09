FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,089,000 after buying an additional 119,295 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. 270,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

