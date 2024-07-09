FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 158,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,440. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

