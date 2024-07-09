FORA Capital LLC Purchases 3,905 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.87. 71,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

