FORA Capital LLC Purchases 7,228 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,737,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

CPT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 95,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,788. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

