FORA Capital LLC Purchases 73,792 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 215.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRBG traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 521,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

