FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BCE by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,047 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 843,626 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 653,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,259. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

