FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,822 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after buying an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after buying an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 934,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,114,000 after buying an additional 429,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,935,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ARES traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.50. 181,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,939. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 139,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $18,798,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,230 shares of company stock valued at $150,963,140. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.36.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

