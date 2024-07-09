FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 43,913 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NTNX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 512,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,267. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -851.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $5,965,961. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

