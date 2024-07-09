FORA Capital LLC Sells 273 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pool by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $10.32 on Tuesday, reaching $294.16. The stock had a trading volume of 184,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,711. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $294.16 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

