FORA Capital LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PVH by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PVH by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

