FORA Capital LLC Sells 59,041 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,041 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 56,000.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.48.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,632,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,134 shares of company stock worth $8,788,870 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 1,600,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

