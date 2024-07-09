FORA Capital LLC Sells 923 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,769. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $288.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

