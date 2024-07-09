FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,029. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

