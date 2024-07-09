FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $437.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

