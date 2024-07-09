Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 2.8 %

FBIO stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

