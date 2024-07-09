Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.